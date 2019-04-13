wrestling / News
Various News: Beth Phoenix Gives Support To Nia Jax, NXT Stars Experience Their First Wrestlemania, Greg Valentine Joins Instagram
April 13, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix showed her support for Nia Jax, who recently announced that she will have to have double knee surgery to repair both of her ACLs. She wrote:
Hey @NiaJaxWWE …wishing you all the best on your knee surgeries and recovery. Working through one injury let alone two for so long is one of the toughest things a superstar can do. Much respect. Heal up soon. We’ll all be waiting…
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 13, 2019
– Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine has officially joined Instagram.
– WWE has posted a video showing several NXT stars attending Wrestlemania festivities, many for the first time.
