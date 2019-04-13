wrestling / News

Various News: Beth Phoenix Gives Support To Nia Jax, NXT Stars Experience Their First Wrestlemania, Greg Valentine Joins Instagram

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Beth Phoenix

– In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix showed her support for Nia Jax, who recently announced that she will have to have double knee surgery to repair both of her ACLs. She wrote:

– Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine has officially joined Instagram.

When I was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. That was great.

– WWE has posted a video showing several NXT stars attending Wrestlemania festivities, many for the first time.

