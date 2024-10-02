– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shared an update on Instagram, noting that she and her family are safe following the devastating Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States. Phoenix lives in the area with her husband, AEW star Adam Copeland, and their children. You can read the message she wrote below:

“Copeland Update: The Copeland Family is safe and gathered together. Thank you to all that have reached out!! After several days of no cell phones, no power, no water, limited gas and travel, we are finally getting our feet back on the ground. We have been blessed to be unharmed and have minimal damage to our home and our loved ones’ homes after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene. Because we have had limited access to the internet or media, this is the first time I have been able to observe all of the horrifying footage of our beloved Asheville and affected areas through the lens of others. To say I am overwhelmed is an understatement. While we all grieve process and rebuild as a community, I wanted to share a story of an experience we had.”

AEW Cash Wheeler of FTR has also started a GoFundMe campaign for Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina.