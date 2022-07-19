wrestling / News
Betting Odds Released For Ric Flair’s Last Match
The full details of Ric Flair’s Last Match have been announced, and the betting odds for the bout are now online. BetOnline has released various odds that can be bet on for the bout, which will take place during an event in conjunction with Starrcast V on July 31st.
As you can see by the full odds below, Flair and Andrade El Idolo are heavy favorites to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jayl Lethal. There are also odds for who will be the first to bleed (Jarrett is favored), which move Flair does first (Knife Edge Chop is the odds-on favorite), Flair’s robe color and more:
Tag Team Match
Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo -2000 (1/20)
Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +700 (7/1)
First to Bleed
Jeff Jarrett: +125 (5/4)
Ric Flair: +175 (7/4)
Jay Lethal: +240 (12/5)
Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)
Ric Flair Move Performed First
Knife Edge Chop: -110 (10/11)
Elbow Drop: +300 (3/1)
Leg Drop: +400 (4/1)
Body Slam: +500(5/1)
Figure 4: +500 (5/1)
Suplex: +900 (9/1)
Ric Flair Robe Color
Gold: +150 (3/2)
Red: +180 (9/5)
Blue: +300 (3/1)
White: +600 (6/1)
Purple: +1000 (10/1)
Black: +1200 (12/1)
Pink: +2000 (20/1)
Green: +2500 (25/1)
Will a Guitar be broken in the match?
Yes: +150 (3/2)
No: -200 (10/11)
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea