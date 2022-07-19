Betting Odds Released For Ric Flair’s Last Match

The full details of Ric Flair’s Last Match have been announced, and the betting odds for the bout are now online. BetOnline has released various odds that can be bet on for the bout, which will take place during an event in conjunction with Starrcast V on July 31st.

As you can see by the full odds below, Flair and Andrade El Idolo are heavy favorites to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jayl Lethal. There are also odds for who will be the first to bleed (Jarrett is favored), which move Flair does first (Knife Edge Chop is the odds-on favorite), Flair’s robe color and more:

Tag Team Match

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo -2000 (1/20)

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +700 (7/1)

First to Bleed

Jeff Jarrett: +125 (5/4)

Ric Flair: +175 (7/4)

Jay Lethal: +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)

Ric Flair Move Performed First

Knife Edge Chop: -110 (10/11)

Elbow Drop: +300 (3/1)

Leg Drop: +400 (4/1)

Body Slam: +500(5/1)

Figure 4: +500 (5/1)

Suplex: +900 (9/1)

Ric Flair Robe Color

Gold: +150 (3/2)

Red: +180 (9/5)

Blue: +300 (3/1)

White: +600 (6/1)

Purple: +1000 (10/1)

Black: +1200 (12/1)

Pink: +2000 (20/1)

Green: +2500 (25/1)

Will a Guitar be broken in the match?

Yes: +150 (3/2)

No: -200 (10/11)