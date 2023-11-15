Bianca Belair On The Experience Of Shooting Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez

Bianca Belair says that it was an adjustment to be followed everywhere by the camera for Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Belair talked about filming the upcoming Hulu reality series in an interview with The Wrestling Classic, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On it being strange to be followed by cameras for the show: “It was. I will admit [that], and it’s funny because you would think that I’m used to having cameras in my face, but that’s when I’m at work. That’s when I’m at ‘Raw’ and I’m at ‘SmackDown,’ and I’m Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I’m ready to turn it off. In real life, I’m actually a shy person, and I’m more laid back and more reserved. My husband … who he is is who I get at home 24/7, wild and crazy.”

On adjusting to the situation: “Cameras are following you around for Smackdown and the live house shows on Saturday and Sunday, then ‘Raw’ Monday, then you come home Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and they’re still following you around. But I just wanted to be myself at home and show who I am outside of it. So it was an adjustment, but I got to be just genuine and real. So hopefully everyone enjoys it.”