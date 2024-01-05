wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Shares First Poster For Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez Image Credit: Hulu

We’re a month out from the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez on Hulu, and Bianca Belair has shared the first poster of the reality series. Belair posted to Twitter to show off the poster for the series, as you can see below.

Belair wrote:

“Nothing better than having a tag team partner in the ring and in life.

Feb 2 on @hulu

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez”

The eight-episode series will focus on Belair and Ford and their road to WrestleMania 39.

