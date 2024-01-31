Bianca Belair Hopes Love And WWE Serves As a Gateway To WWE

Bianca Belair & Montez Ford’s Love And WWE reality series arrives on Friday, and Belair hopes it helps get more people interested in WWE. Belair appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and talked about the show, which premieres on Hulu. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if she ever thought she’d do a show like this: “No. I was always the person, ‘I don’t want to do reality TV. Me? I don’t fit for reality TV, I don’t do that. I would never never never.’ Then I learned to never say never because they presented us with the opportunity and I will be honest and say, we both jumped at it. ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ We saw it as an opportunity to show the WWE Universe not just who we are inside the ring, but outside the ring, but more importantly show people who might not be a WWE fan or know much about WWE, use this as an introduction for them to WWE. Show them what it means to be a WWE Superstar. Show them how much is involved. Sometimes, people meet me and say, ‘You’re a wrestler? You don’t look like a wrestler.’ What does that mean? Let’s change this perception because there are so many different types of people in wrestling.

“Let’s show them that wrestling is cool and dope. Show them how, as a married couple, we navigate this crazy, chaotic life. We filmed it on the road to WrestleMania, which is the busiest time of the year. The road to WrestleMania is the playoffs and WrestleMania is our Super Bowl. It’s giving the insight to show what it takes to get to WrestleMania and the sacrifices and how hectic it is. I was champion at the time so I was crazy busy.”

On hoping the show is a gateway for fans to get into WWE: “It’s really cool to show them what it’s like to be in WWE. I think about Total Divas. I didn’t really watch wrestling growing up. I remember my mom calling me and being like, ‘Have you seen Total Divas and what these women wrestlers are doing?’ ‘What are they doing?’ I’m seeing the amazing things they’re doing and it got me more interested in it. I’m hoping our show does the same and it’s why we jumped at the opportunity for it.”