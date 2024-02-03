– During a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford promoted their new reality show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bianca Belair on being worried about doing a reality TV show: “I don’t fit for reality TV, I will never do that, never, never, but then I learned to never say never because they presented us with the opportunity and I’ll be honest, we both jumped at it, we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ I think we just saw it as an opportunity to show the WWE Universe who we are, not just in the ring, but outside the ring.” While it remains to be seen how popular the show becomes, a second season is something Belair is open to being involved in down the line. However, one thing Belair’s not sure about is if she’d be open to filming on the ‘Road to WrestleMania’ once again as they did previously.”

On doing a reality show around WrestleMania time: “I ended up being so sick around WrestleMania time, it was a lot. It’s already hectic and then adding on a reality TV show and trying to film it. I was champion too, so I was traveling and doing appearances and I was doing so much to the point where the camera almost couldn’t even capture how busy everything was because they couldn’t just keep following us around everywhere. But, it was a great experience, it was amazing, but it was tough doing it on the Road to WrestleMania.”

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is streaming now on Hulu. All eight episodes are available to watch now on the streamer.