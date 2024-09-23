Bianca Belair Says They’re Still Waiting To Hear On Love & WWE Season Two

Bianca Belair recently weighed in on the possibility of another season for Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez. The Hulu series premiered in February of 2024 and Belair was asked about the show in an interview with the Battleground Podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On filming the show: “I would say the highlight this year would be my husband and I’s reality series coming out on Hulu… That was something very new that we got to experience together. And I feel like [we really got] to pull the curtain back and show a different side of us to the WWE Universe. But we also tried to grab the eyes of people that aren’t very familiar with wrestling, [and] try to bring them over. That was a highlight.”

On a second season: “We’re still waiting back. We should be hearing soon if we’re going to have a season two. But it was a great experience. And I was somebody who was like ‘I’m never doing reality TV.’ When I’m home, I’m more laid back, but my husband is more of the firecracker and the crazy guy at home. So I was, like, really nervous about it. But we had a conversation, like ‘Look, we’re not going to try to be perfect. We’re just going to try to be real.’ So the experience was really good. My husband and I, I travel with him, I work with him. Now I’m home, working with him.

“But it was great, because…it was like I was in a different element. I wasn’t Bianca Belair, the WWE Superstar, on camera. So when this camera crew is in your house, they’re like ‘Just be you.’ And I’m like, I automatically want to go into Bianca Belair mode. I’m like ‘This is weird.’ It was strange, but it was very, very busy. We filmed from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania…and then we did, we filmed for two months after that. So it was just six months of no days off. So it was very tiring, but it was a good experience.”