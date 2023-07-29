Big Bill & Brian Cage Earn Tag Team Title Shot With Battle Royale Win On AEW Rampage

Big Bill and Brian Cage have a date with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, winning a title shot on this week’s AEW Rampage. Bill and Cage won the tag team battle royal on Friday’s episode, last eliminating Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal to win the match.

There’s no word as of yet when they will get their title match. Adam Cole and MJF are set to face FTR for the titles on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, and the winners will defend against Bill and Cage.