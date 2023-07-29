wrestling / News
Big Bill & Brian Cage Earn Tag Team Title Shot With Battle Royale Win On AEW Rampage
Big Bill and Brian Cage have a date with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, winning a title shot on this week’s AEW Rampage. Bill and Cage won the tag team battle royal on Friday’s episode, last eliminating Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal to win the match.
There’s no word as of yet when they will get their title match. Adam Cole and MJF are set to face FTR for the titles on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, and the winners will defend against Bill and Cage.
Jeff Hardy stunned Satnam Singh, and Big Bill & Brian Cage finished him off!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@JEFFHARDYBRAND | @TheCaZXL | @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/0gCyNxa7KG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2023
Your Tag Team Battle Royal Winners – Big Bill and Brian Cage!
They will now face the winners of the #AEW World Tag Team Championship match between #FTR and @AdamColePro and #AEW World Champ @The_MJF TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWCollision!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/aLPFcDFAOj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2023