Big Bill Recalls Returning to Venue Where He Suffered 2018 Seizure

Big Bill suffered a seizure back in 2018 at a Wrestle Pro show in the 2300 Arena, and he recently talked about how emotional it was for him to return there. The former W. Morrissey returned to the venue for an Impact show in April of last year, and he talked about that experience on AEW Unrestricted.

“[It was] very, very emotional,” Bill, whose seizure was chalked up to alcohol withdrawal, told the podcast (per Wrestling Inc). “At that point in my life, in 2018, I didn’t think I’d ever be happy. It was just a horrible time for me. Very depressing, constant anxiety all day long, and drinking very, very heavily, obviously. So I was very, very miserable, and to come back to that arena, and that day as a totally different human being almost … I’m sober, I’m peaceful, I have a great girlfriend in Lexy [Nair], and I’m back in wrestling, which I love doing more than anything in the world. And to have the opportunity to be back in wrestling in the best shape of my life, I think doing the best work of my entire career, I had to take it all in.”

He continued, “Yeah, I did get emotional in the promo that night. It was a very, very special evening, and it was very positive looking forward, thinking about all of the positive blessings I had, but it was also a good reminder of where things can go, and it was a good reminder of how badly things can get. So it was a really spiritual experience, I would say, for me.”

Bill is now a member of the AEW roster and last competed on the January 11th episode of Dynamite.