– During an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys spoke about the reception he received from fans at AEW Full Gear 2024, when he beat QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Big Boom! AJ on the positive reaction from fans: “It’s overwhelming. It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s great because I absolutely love pro wrestling. I grew up on pro wrestling. It’s just so awesome to be back in the ring, to have this opportunity.”

On how grateful he is to Tony Khan and AEW: “I am beyond grateful for the roster here at AEW, of course, for Tony, and very much for the fans, both wrestling fans and fans of social media, fans of our channels that are now becoming AEW and professional wrestling fans. It’s just unbelievable. I mean, Sean, that’s what the boom is all about.”