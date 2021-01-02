Big E., Daniel Bryan & More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee on Smackdown (Clips)

The tributes to Brodie Lee continued on tonight’s episode of Smackdown with Big E., Daniel Bryan, and others honoring the late AEW and WWE star. Tonight’s show saw several moments paying tribute to Lee per Fightful, starting with WWE airing the same graphic honoring him that they did on Raw. Several stars including E., Sasha Banks, Bayley, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro wore black armbands with “Brodie” written across them during the show, while Big E. busted out a “Yeah yeah yeah” during his tag team match and did a gator roll, which Lee used in the ring, during his singles match with King Corbin.

In addition, Adam Pearce dropped a “You know what that means” during a backstage segment where he was on the phone, and E. again paid homage to Lee and his family when he said in a backstage promo, “I have fans coming up to me from Rome to Rochester. I had little Nolans and Amandas coming up to me.” Lee was from Rochester and Amanda and Nolan are the names of his wife and youngest son. Lee’s favorite hockey team was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who E. also mentioned.

Finally, during the Daniel Bryan & Otis vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro did a Brodie sidewalk slam and Otis did a spinning lariat.

YOu can see some of those moments below courtesy of social media. Robert Winfree’s review of the episode is here.

You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything, Jon. pic.twitter.com/cWt7ZyL3LA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 2, 2021

he mentioned brodie’s wife and son 🥺 i love big e pic.twitter.com/qx6dOewcGy — 𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖 ♥ (@baIorscole) January 2, 2021

#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE has encountered an obstacle in this tag team match… a negative one! pic.twitter.com/9lqE7jV4Om — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2021