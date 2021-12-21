Big E Discusses How Much Time He Thinks He Has Left in Wrestling

– Speaking to Gary Stonehouse for The U.S. Sun, WWE Champion Big E discussed thinking he would retire from wrestling at 35, but now he thinks he’s still got a few more years left. Below are some highlights:

Big E on how much time he has left for wrestling: “I’ve got a few more years left in me. I don’t really know when that time will be… but when you’re 23, 35 feels like it’s ages from now and that you’ll be an old man and beat up. So 35 felt like at the time a good time to get out and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I was talking to one of our refs, Rod Zapata, and I’ve known him since I got to FCW – so I’ve known him for 12 years. We’ve talked about how I’d spoken about getting out at 35 but I think, in many ways, a lot of wrestlers’ primes are like 35, 40… We’re seeing Bobby Lashley now having his best run in his mid-40s. We have so many guys now… Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler – so many guys in their 40s performing at such a high level. They look great and are ageing well. So, I don’t know if I’m going to wrestle into my forties as I always told myself that I would make sure I was out before then, but my body feels great. In the ring, I feel leaner and my cardio is getting better. There’s so much about where I’m at physically that I’m really appreciating. So, if my body holds up, I’m feeling good and it makes sense, then we’ll keep going for a few more years.”

On possibly playing a similar role in wrestling later on, similar to MVP: “If it makes sense and feels right then I think I’d be open to something like that. For me, I try not to make any solid plans because I’ve learned that life has a way of throwing detours in your path that you never, ever would have expected.”

Big E on being open about whatever may come: “Then this really incredible thing came along and 12 years later I’m still doing it. So I just try to be open for whatever may come. I really love the craft, I love being in the ring and entertaining people and if there are other ways to do that when I’m done falling down for a living then maybe I’d be open to it. It is an incredible business and I’d love to find some way to stay involved but maybe life takes me in another direction. I just want to be open to everything.”