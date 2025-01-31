Big E. Looks Back At Kofi Kingston’s Pancake Save At 2018 Royal Rumble

Big E. recently reflected on a moment with his former New Day brothers Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble. E. spoke with Indy Sports Daily and looked back at the moment where he used a plate of pancakes to help save Kingston from being eliminated.

“The Rumble’s such a special event for so many different people,” E. said (per Wrestling Inc). “When I was cool with my old partners, we had a lot of fun.”

He continued, “There was one Kofi save where we had a basket toss, he landed on a pile of pancakes. Woods was a cheerleader in grade school, and he taught me how to basket toss, so we basket tossed Kofi up in the air. That’s one of those things where if you mess it up live, it’s like ‘Alright, it’s done,’ but to be able to be a part of one of Kofi’s saves was really cool. That’s one of my fond memories.”