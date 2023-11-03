Big E. Says Michael Tarver Helped Him Learn Wrestling Psychology

Big E. got some help from NXT and Nexus original Michael Tarver early on, and says Tarver should get more credit for his time in WWE. Tarver was part of WWE from 2008 until 2011, and while he didn’t shine the most out of the original Nexus, Big E. credited him during an appearance on the UnDrafted AllStarz Sports Show for helping him learn the nuances of being a performer.

“There’s a dude, people don’t give him enough love, but Michael Tarver,” Big E said in response a question about who helped him elevate as a performer (per Wrestling Inc). “He was on NXT back in the day. He was a dude who sat me down early in my career and really explained to me the mentality that I needed in the ring. A lot of people tell you about moves, but he was the first person to sit me down and talk about the psychology and how I need to carry myself and being larger than life, so I always give a ton of props to him.”

Tarver exited WWE in 2011 and went on to have stints in the NWA and NJPW. His last match thus far was in September of 2021, when he competed at VIP/DFW All-Pro vs. The World in Tampa, Florida.