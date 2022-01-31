Big E Officially Moved Back To Smackdown Brand

As previously reported, it was referenced on last weekend’s Smackdown that Big E was now on the Smackdown brand, reuniting with his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. PWInsider reports that he has officially been moved back to Smackdown. Although it should be noted he’s still listed among the RAW superstars on WWE.com.

Big E was initially part of the Smackdown brand last year, but was moved over to RAW after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and became WWE Champion. It was not explained why the decision was made to move him back to the blue brand.