Big E Weighs In On Jey Uso Teaming With The New Day

Big E. is okay with Jey Uso teaming up with his New Day brothers. Uso has been joining forces with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of late against Imperium, and of course was one of the trio’s greatest rivals alongside his brother Jimmy. On this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, E. was asked about Uso teaming up with Kingston and Woods and you can see the highlights below:

On not having any hard feelings toward Jay: “You would think but look, man, when you have those knockdown, drag-out fights time is coming in with guys like that. You build a certain level of respect. We all have to remember the moment where, on The Road to WrestleMania/KofiMania, where we had the Gauntlet Match and The Usos came out and said, ‘You know what, we forfeit,’ so, you know what? Things are good. I feel like we smoked the peace pipe, we buried the hatchet, all those things.”

On Uso’s singles run: “Jey has been on one incredible run. Man, we go back so far. I think back to you FCW when I used to pick him up. He didn’t have a car to go to practice and train. We’re talking about 12-13 years ago. To see him where he’s at right now in his run, all the respect to Jey.”