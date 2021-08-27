Big E. Believes He’s Ready to Be The Face of WWE, How SummerSlam Was a Team Effort

Big E. has been making his way up to the top of the card in WWE, and he talked about potentially becoming the face of the company and more in a new interview. E. spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can check out some highlights below:

On the team effort to put on a good show at SummerSlam: “We all put on this show together, from the top of the locker room to the bottom of the locker room. I have friends in the production truck and people that work backstage, and we all put this show on together. There is a sense of pride in making this as good as it can be. So when you hear the numbers from SummerSlam, how well-attended and well-viewed it was, there is a certain sense of pride in that.”

On SummerSlam feeling more like a traditional pre-pandemic show: “You’re right. There is that concern that we’re still in a pandemic and we want to be safe, but it’s nice to go out there and feel free as performers and interact with fans. That’s what we all want, and I hope we get to a point where people are all vaccinated and taking care of each other. Health and safety are two of the most important things in the world. So hopefully these live shows aren’t rare anymore, and we’re able to do them on a regular basis.”

On staying grounded amid his success: “I’m not the most naturally confident person you’ll ever meet. It took me a while to find my love for self. I just feel very grateful. I am very grateful for my gifts, and I am the first to acknowledge I did not get here alone. I didn’t just stay up and become self-made. My trainers, from Dr. Tom Prichard to Norman Smiley to Joey Mercury, these are people that helped me along the way, not just to become good enough to be on WWE TV, but they also gave me the tools to help differentiate myself. I worked with Michael Tarver in FCW, and he was one of the first to tell me how I should think of myself and how he saw me. He gave me confidence there.

On if he’s ready to be the face of WWE: “It’s a tall task, but I’m ready. I’ve been beating the drum of meditation over the past year, and it’s helped so much by focusing on the present moment. That’s all that it is for me. So I’m not worried about this gargantuan task of being the face of the company because I’m too focused on doing my very best to be entertaining with whatever I’m given. I’m all about handling what’s right in front of me, and I feel like I can handle whatever is in front of me. I’m ready, and I’ve been ready.”