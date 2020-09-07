Big Swole, who defeated Britt Baker in a ‘Tooth and Nail’ Match at AEW All Out, is ready for a new opponent that can actually ‘fight.’

She took to Twitter on Monday morning to respond to a tweet asking about her getting a push following her win. Big Swole replied to the tweet with a request a new opponent, which led to many responses.

“Yeah; now give me someone who can actually…..fight,” she wrote.

Current NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa offered her own response in GIF form, while former UFC Women’s Featherweight and current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg simply replied with an emoji and a GIF.

Big Swole had a hilarious reply to Cyborn’s request, saying “I’d fight you, c’mon sis…lets go. (Somebody tell my momma to check the life insurance first 😂).”

Leva Bates, Abadon, and LuFisto were among the others who responded to Big Swole’s challenge, with LuFisto saying she’s ‘Still waiting for @SwoleWorld Vs @LuFisto to happen…’ at some point.