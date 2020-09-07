wrestling / News
Big Swole Asks For New Opponent After AEW All Out Victory, Thunder Rosa, Cris Cyborg, Others Respond
Big Swole, who defeated Britt Baker in a ‘Tooth and Nail’ Match at AEW All Out, is ready for a new opponent that can actually ‘fight.’
She took to Twitter on Monday morning to respond to a tweet asking about her getting a push following her win. Big Swole replied to the tweet with a request a new opponent, which led to many responses.
“Yeah; now give me someone who can actually…..fight,” she wrote.
Yeah; now give me someone who can actually…..fight. https://t.co/Y82CwYkSyQ
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) September 7, 2020
Current NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa offered her own response in GIF form, while former UFC Women’s Featherweight and current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg simply replied with an emoji and a GIF.
https://t.co/uPal5KmxrY pic.twitter.com/RWNZ5SZ69x
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 7, 2020
— @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) September 7, 2020
Big Swole had a hilarious reply to Cyborn’s request, saying “I’d fight you, c’mon sis…lets go. (Somebody tell my momma to check the life insurance first 😂).”
I'd fight you, c'mon sis…lets go.
(Somebody tell my momma to check the life insurance first 😂) https://t.co/vRASNSlrjb
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) September 7, 2020
Leva Bates, Abadon, and LuFisto were among the others who responded to Big Swole’s challenge, with LuFisto saying she’s ‘Still waiting for @SwoleWorld Vs @LuFisto to happen…’ at some point.
— Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) September 7, 2020
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 7, 2020
Still waiting for @SwoleWorld Vs @LuFisto to happen… https://t.co/iF5I98NUUo pic.twitter.com/in1oCBBZB5
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) September 7, 2020
