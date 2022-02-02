wrestling / News
Big Time Wrestling Announces The Reunion Event, Fan Fest For March
Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling promotion is hosting an event and Fan Fest in March. The company has announced Big Time Wrestling The Reunion: A Homecoming for March 6th in Chillicothe Ohio. You can see the full details below:
Big Time Wrestling The Reunion: A Homecoming!
Unioto High School
Chillicothe, OH
Big Time Wrestling & New Law Office presents “The Reunion: A Homecoming,” taking place Saturday, March 12th in Chillicothe Ohio at the Unioto High School!
All Wrestling Admission Tickets include Fan Fest, must have a wrestling admission ticket to purchase meet and greet packages!
There will be a Fan Fest Meet & Greet taking place from 1pm-6pm, and a live Pro Wrestling Super Show taking place starting at 6:30pm!
All tickets include the Fan Fest Meet & Greet and the Pro Wrestling Super Show, autographs and photo ops are a separate charge!
Row 1 includes Autographed 8×10 & Photo Op w/ Bushwhacker Luke during Fan Fest!
Row 2 includes Autographed 8×10 & Photo Op w/ Fantastics Bobby & Jackie during Fan Fest!
Row 3 includes Autographed 8×10 & Photo Op w/ Superstar Bill Dundee during Fan Fest!
Big Time Wrestlings Official Guests:
WWE HOF The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle: Appearing 3-6pm, also appearing on Super Show
2x WWE HOF, NWO Member & Hollywood Star “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash: Appearing 1-6pm, also appearing on Super Show
Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner: Appearing 4-6pm, will be wrestling on the Super Show
Realest Guy in the Room NZO: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be wrestling on the Super Show
WWE HOF AEW Coach Tully Blanchard: Appearing 1-4pm
WWE HOF Barry Windham: Appearing 1-4pm
WWE HOF JJ Dillon: Appearing 1-4pm
Chillicothes Own Fantastics Bobby & Jackie Fulton: Appearing 1-6pm, Jackie will be on Super Show
WWE HOF Bushwhacker Luke: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on the Super Show
AEW Superstar Amber Nova: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
Memphis Legend Superstar Bill Dundee: Appearing 1-6pm
WCW Superstar Big Vito aka Skull Von Krush: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
Official Wrestling All-Star Amazing N8 Mattson
Official Wrestling All-Star Superman Onyx
Official Wrestling All-Star Big Mama
Official Wrestling All-Star “The Show” Robby Super-Starr
Official Wrestling All-Star Amos Awakening
Official Wrestling All-Star “The Rocket” Josh Benson
Official Wrestling All-Star The Iron Russian
Official Wrestling All-Star Barnabas Spector
Official Wrestling All-Star Tyler “Hi-Flyer” Robinson
Official Ring Announcer Hank Hudson
Official Referee Seth Hinerman
Official Referee Keith Smith
Official Match Card Maker “The Good Doctor” Dillon Hines
Vendor Guests:
IPO Marketing LLC presents WWE HOF The New Age Outlaws Road Dogg & Billy Gunn-
freshtix.com/events/new-age-outlaws-the-reunion
IPO Marketing LLC presents Candice Michelle-
freshtix.com/events/candace-michelle-the-reunion
IPO Marketing LLC presents AEW Stars The Gunn Club-
freshtix.com/events/gunn-club-the-reunion
IPO Marketing LLC presents MDKs Nick Gage-
freshtix.com/events/nick-gage-the-reunion
Tony Hunter Promotions presents WWE HOF Ron Simmons
ACW presents WWE HOF Ricky The Dragon Steamboat: Appearing 1-6pm
ACW presents The Franchise Shane Douglas: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
ACW presents Total Protection Mr. Hughes: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
ACW presents Wild-Fire Tommy Rich: Appearing 1-6pm
Shadow Entertainment presents Prince of Darkness Kevin Sullivan & The Purple Haze: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
Shadow Entertainment presents Sam Houston: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
Cantu Promotions presents Jimmy & Jazzy Yang: Appearing 1-6pm
Rox TV presents JCW Legend Rude-Boy: Appearing 1-6pm
Zoltan Ken Jugan presents WWE Superstar Virgil- Appearing 1-6pm
NWO/WCW Legend Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell- Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
WWE Hall of Fame Legend Greg “The Hammer” Valentine- Appearing 1-6pm
TNA Superstar Shark Boy: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show
Smoky Mountain Wrestling Star Bobby Blaze: Appearing 1-6pm
Memphis Legend Rick McCord: Appearing 1-6pm
VH1s Brett Michaels Rock of Love Star Big John: Appearing 1-6pm
More guests announcements coming soon!
Match Line-Up:
-“Skull Von Krush” Big Vito & Total Protection Mr. Hughes vs NZO & Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner
-Detroit’s Favorite Son “Amazing” N8 Mattson vs Chillicothe’s “The Eagle” Jackie Fulton
-Purple Haze w/ Prince of Darkness Kevin Sullivan vs Sam Houston
-WWE HOF “Bushwhacker” Luke vs “The Show” Robby Super-Starr
-Big Mama vs Amber Nova
-“The Pittsburgh Franchise” Franchise Shane Douglas & Pittsburgh Stealer #7 vs “Pro Wrestling’s Justice League” Superman Onyx & TNA’s Shark Boy
-“The Rocket” Josh Benson vs Amos Awakening
-The Iron Russian vs Tyler “The Hi-Flyer” Robinson
