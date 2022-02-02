Big Time Wrestling Announces The Reunion Event, Fan Fest For March

Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling promotion is hosting an event and Fan Fest in March. The company has announced Big Time Wrestling The Reunion: A Homecoming for March 6th in Chillicothe Ohio. You can see the full details below:

Big Time Wrestling The Reunion: A Homecoming!

Unioto High School

Chillicothe, OH

Big Time Wrestling & New Law Office presents “The Reunion: A Homecoming,” taking place Saturday, March 12th in Chillicothe Ohio at the Unioto High School!

All Wrestling Admission Tickets include Fan Fest, must have a wrestling admission ticket to purchase meet and greet packages!

There will be a Fan Fest Meet & Greet taking place from 1pm-6pm, and a live Pro Wrestling Super Show taking place starting at 6:30pm!

All tickets include the Fan Fest Meet & Greet and the Pro Wrestling Super Show, autographs and photo ops are a separate charge!

Row 1 includes Autographed 8×10 & Photo Op w/ Bushwhacker Luke during Fan Fest!

Row 2 includes Autographed 8×10 & Photo Op w/ Fantastics Bobby & Jackie during Fan Fest!

Row 3 includes Autographed 8×10 & Photo Op w/ Superstar Bill Dundee during Fan Fest!

Big Time Wrestlings Official Guests:

WWE HOF The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle: Appearing 3-6pm, also appearing on Super Show

2x WWE HOF, NWO Member & Hollywood Star “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash: Appearing 1-6pm, also appearing on Super Show

Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner: Appearing 4-6pm, will be wrestling on the Super Show

Realest Guy in the Room NZO: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be wrestling on the Super Show

WWE HOF AEW Coach Tully Blanchard: Appearing 1-4pm

WWE HOF Barry Windham: Appearing 1-4pm

WWE HOF JJ Dillon: Appearing 1-4pm

Chillicothes Own Fantastics Bobby & Jackie Fulton: Appearing 1-6pm, Jackie will be on Super Show

WWE HOF Bushwhacker Luke: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on the Super Show

AEW Superstar Amber Nova: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

Memphis Legend Superstar Bill Dundee: Appearing 1-6pm

WCW Superstar Big Vito aka Skull Von Krush: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

Official Wrestling All-Star Amazing N8 Mattson

Official Wrestling All-Star Superman Onyx

Official Wrestling All-Star Big Mama

Official Wrestling All-Star “The Show” Robby Super-Starr

Official Wrestling All-Star Amos Awakening

Official Wrestling All-Star “The Rocket” Josh Benson

Official Wrestling All-Star The Iron Russian

Official Wrestling All-Star Barnabas Spector

Official Wrestling All-Star Tyler “Hi-Flyer” Robinson

Official Ring Announcer Hank Hudson

Official Referee Seth Hinerman

Official Referee Keith Smith

Official Match Card Maker “The Good Doctor” Dillon Hines

Vendor Guests:

IPO Marketing LLC presents WWE HOF The New Age Outlaws Road Dogg & Billy Gunn-

freshtix.com/events/new-age-outlaws-the-reunion

IPO Marketing LLC presents Candice Michelle-

freshtix.com/events/candace-michelle-the-reunion

IPO Marketing LLC presents AEW Stars The Gunn Club-

freshtix.com/events/gunn-club-the-reunion

IPO Marketing LLC presents MDKs Nick Gage-

freshtix.com/events/nick-gage-the-reunion

Tony Hunter Promotions presents WWE HOF Ron Simmons

ACW presents WWE HOF Ricky The Dragon Steamboat: Appearing 1-6pm

ACW presents The Franchise Shane Douglas: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

ACW presents Total Protection Mr. Hughes: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

ACW presents Wild-Fire Tommy Rich: Appearing 1-6pm

Shadow Entertainment presents Prince of Darkness Kevin Sullivan & The Purple Haze: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

Shadow Entertainment presents Sam Houston: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

Cantu Promotions presents Jimmy & Jazzy Yang: Appearing 1-6pm

Rox TV presents JCW Legend Rude-Boy: Appearing 1-6pm

Zoltan Ken Jugan presents WWE Superstar Virgil- Appearing 1-6pm

NWO/WCW Legend Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell- Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

WWE Hall of Fame Legend Greg “The Hammer” Valentine- Appearing 1-6pm

TNA Superstar Shark Boy: Appearing 1-6pm, will also be on Super Show

Smoky Mountain Wrestling Star Bobby Blaze: Appearing 1-6pm

Memphis Legend Rick McCord: Appearing 1-6pm

VH1s Brett Michaels Rock of Love Star Big John: Appearing 1-6pm

More guests announcements coming soon!

Match Line-Up:

-“Skull Von Krush” Big Vito & Total Protection Mr. Hughes vs NZO & Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner

-Detroit’s Favorite Son “Amazing” N8 Mattson vs Chillicothe’s “The Eagle” Jackie Fulton

-Purple Haze w/ Prince of Darkness Kevin Sullivan vs Sam Houston

-WWE HOF “Bushwhacker” Luke vs “The Show” Robby Super-Starr

-Big Mama vs Amber Nova

-“The Pittsburgh Franchise” Franchise Shane Douglas & Pittsburgh Stealer #7 vs “Pro Wrestling’s Justice League” Superman Onyx & TNA’s Shark Boy

-“The Rocket” Josh Benson vs Amos Awakening

-The Iron Russian vs Tyler “The Hi-Flyer” Robinson