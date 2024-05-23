Bill Alfonso Says He Was Contacted By BBC For Interview About Giant Gonzalez

Bill Alfonso was recently contacted to do an interview about Giant Gonzalez, according to the ECW and WWE alum himself. Alfonso worked with Gonzalez in WWE, and he revealed on his Right Down The Middle podcast that the BBC contacted him about an interview discussing his time as Gonzalez’ on-screen handler.

“So BBC just contacted me today and they want to interview me,” Alfonso said (per Fightful). “They want to talk about Giant Gonzalez. I was an assistant for three years for him.”

He added, “We traveled the world. Man, we were on movies, and Baywatch, and Hulk Hogan’s Thunder in Paradise, and all kinds of shows, and [it was] really cool.”

No word as to yet on the details around the interview and what it may be for.