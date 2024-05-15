Billy Corgan Weighs In On NWA’s CW App Deal, Wrestling’s Prominence In Streaming

Billy Corgan recently shared his thoughts on the NWA’s deal to air Powerrr on The CW App and more. The company’s main show airs Tuesdays on the network’s streaming app, and Corgan spoke about the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Powerrr airing on The CW App: “It’s a little bit difficult with international fans because we’re still trying to create a situation. I just hired a new television agent, so we’re looking for Powerrr to be first run television on international channels… And by the way, the CW app, for people kind of giving a wry eye to that: they actually draw bigger numbers than they do on the broadcast side.”

On wrestling’s prominence on streaming platforms: “At the end of the day, everybody knows, everybody sees it, wrestling is going digital full-on. Wrestling is going to be a 24/7 endeavor.”