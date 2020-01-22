Blue Demon Jr. to Star in Disney Channel Series

– Former NWA Champion Blue Demon Jr. is set to star in a Disney Channel series based on his character. Deadline reports that the Disney network has given a cast-contingent pilot order to Ultra Violent and Blue Demon.

The series would see Demon Jr. play himself as a secret superhero and the uncle of Violet, who is chosen by a magical luchador mask to be his successor. Violet has to begin her own secret superhero training while dealing with typical coming of age issues.

The series is contingent on finding the right actress to play Violet. Casting is underway in Los Angeles and Mexico, with shooting beginning in a few months if an actress is found.