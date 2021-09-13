Bobby Fish Added To MLW Opera Cup

Sports Illustrated reports that Bobby Fish has been added to the MLW Opera Cup, making his debut for the company. He will appear at MLW Fightland on October 2 in Philadelphia, when the opening round and semifinal rounds of the tournament take place.

Fish said: “I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup. I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up. There were so many positives from time in NXT, and I was able to accomplish that with three of my best friends in the industry. It’s really humbling to think of all we did, and to experience that with them was very special. As for right now, having an extra chip on my shoulder now isn’t necessarily a bad thing for me at all. Pro wrestling is what I do, and I’m so excited to get back to it. Winning the Opera Cup is the first thing I’m planning to do.”

Fish was released from the WWE earlier this year. He joins a tournament field that includes Davey Richards, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman, TJP and Tom Lawlor.