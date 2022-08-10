Bobby Fish: ‘I Would Go to War for Triple H Seven Days a Week’

– Speaking to Rewind Recap Relive, AEW wrestler and former WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish discussed Triple H taking over as head of creative in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Bobby Fish on Triple H: “Hunter is brilliant. The time I spent learning under him, brilliant is the only real description I can attribute to that man when it comes to pro wrestling.”

On Triple H taking over as head of creative in WWE: “I’m happy to see things seem to be working out there in a more harmonious way at the moment. When I left, there was a lot of transition. So, you know, it’s never fun to see people that you’ve worked with, and that you’re friends with, and that you care about their success or just their day-to-day, even some like office people and medical staff. You make friends with these people over the years, so you want to see them in a good work environment and enjoying themselves. We certainly all were, at that time, when we were there and Hunter was the, you know, head coach or quarterback or whatever you want to call it. And then, those things changed, and things got a bit wonky.”

“I left after my release, so I can’t really speak firsthand, but to know that there is a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing there that things could return or maybe become something entirely new and different but under him. I just can’t see anything in the wrestling business that he has a hand in that’s not going to be successful. And I’m obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week.”