Bobby Fish On If He Might Return to WWE, Details His Relationship With Triple H, Confirms Free Agent Status

In an interview with Ten Count, Bobby Fish discussed his contract expiring with AEW, if he could possibly return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge, and his relationship with Triple H. Fish described his relationship with Triple H as “awesome” and compared him to a coach you want to play well for. Highlights from his comments are below.

On if his deal with AEW expired: “Contract was coming up for potential renewal and we couldn’t find common ground on the numbers that would be needed for both sides to be happy, so yeah, I’m a free agent.”

On if he might return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge and after seeing so much talent return: “I don’t know. I’m open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors and I’m happy for the people that I know were left there after I had left, a lot of friendships and what not, and things were weird there for a bit, so for them to be back in the direction of some normalcy and positivity and working for Hunter, I know I enjoyed it.”

On his relationship with Triple H: “Awesome. Obviously knew who he was going into things but he was down to earth and a regular guy right from the beginning. Made it way better than it could have been, and I liken it mostly to, when I was a kid growing up, I played football, and that was my direction in life and there were coaches over the years who I would say I wanted to play well for as much as I wanted to play well for myself, but it was important to me to come to the sidelines to know that the look they gave me or the words that they said, I was doing it as much for myself as I was for them, and I feel like that is kind of the same thing that developed over time with Hunter and Shawn Michaels. I’m only going to speak for myself but I would like to think that I could probably go out on a limb and speak for all four of us in the Undisputed Era and we really felt like they were keen on our direction and I know coming back to the curtain I was looking at Shawn and looking at Hunter to get their nods, to get their approvals, to know that I did a good job.”

