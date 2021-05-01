Bobby Lashley & Charlotte Flair Segments Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced two new segments for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the Bobby Lashley will address the fact that Braun Strowman has been added to his WWE Championship defense at WrestleMania Backlash against Drew McIntyre.

Also announced for Raw was Charlotte Flair, who will continue her storyline with Sonya Deville in her corner. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles and Omos will be back for their first TV appearance since WrestleMania 37.

Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.