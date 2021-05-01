wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley & Charlotte Flair Segments Set For Next Week’s Raw
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two new segments for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the Bobby Lashley will address the fact that Braun Strowman has been added to his WWE Championship defense at WrestleMania Backlash against Drew McIntyre.
Also announced for Raw was Charlotte Flair, who will continue her storyline with Sonya Deville in her corner. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles and Omos will be back for their first TV appearance since WrestleMania 37.
Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants To Resume Live Events In June, Wants To Start Touring Before AEW
- Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place
- Chaos Project On How They Became Tag Team In AEW, Luther Auditioning To Be The Dark Order’s Manager
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker