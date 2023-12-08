Bobby Lashley Was Disappointed To Miss Out in This Year’s WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley ended up missing out on WrestleMania 39, and he says it was a very disappointing situation to him. Lashley was in the midst of a storyline with Bray Wyatt that had set up a potential match between them at the PPV, but when Wyatt was pulled from TV due to his medical issues Lashley ended up not appearing on the show outside of a short appearance due to his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win on the Smackdown before the PPV. Lashley spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and talked about his disappointment in missing the show.

“I was beyond disappointed,” Lashley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I’m on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I’m pulled off the biggest show.”

He continued, “It sucked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, ‘Dad are we going to Wrestlemania?’ And I was like, ‘Look, if you guys want to go. I just don’t know if I’m gonna do anything there.’ All the while I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I’ve been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I’ve always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything.'”