Booker T On AEW Doing Too Many Gimmick Matches On Free Television, Reason They Should Be Saved For PPV

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW doing too many gimmick matches on free television, the reason AEW should save save those types of matches for pay-per-views, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on AEW doing too many matches involving tables, ladders, chairs, blood, and gore on free television: “I totally, 100 percent agree. The thing is I really think it’s a place for that doing those types of matches – tables, ladders, blood, it’s a place for it. Fans have always gravitated to that in professional wrestling. It’s always been a part of the culture in professional wrestling. I know things changed along the way as far as the blood thing goes, but I’m sure that’s something that AEW fans – it’s something that’s pretty appealing to them, let’s just say that. But for pay-per-view, that’s money. That’s giving me a whole lot more. That’s giving me a little bit extra. On a Wednesday night, going off with blood and gore, it’s hard for me to watch honestly. Then again, maybe it’s just not my cup of tea. It may be yours. To each his own as far as that goes. But I do think for pay-per-view, that would be much more appealing as a fan – waiting to actually see something special.”

On the reason AEW should save those types of matches for pay-per-views: “I watched the match with Moxley and CM Punk versus FTR, and that match was very entertaining and it was very high-impact. It had a lot going on. I think a lot of that could actually fuel your show on a weekly basis if you give them enough of that, like those type of matches without the blood and gore. I think people still buy into that and I do think with the pay-per-views, they could actually be much more valuable if you did save that kind of stuff for those pay-per-views. I really do. I just think it takes away so much from what they could have in a pay-per-view…..your TV is where you’re gonna go work your ass off, but you’re gonna give them only so much and then when you get to that pay-per-view, that’s when we really had to go out and give them their money’s worth. I just don’t think giving it to them on television and then being able to give them the same thing on pay-per-view, I just think they’re missing something. I just think they could be getting so much more. I could be wrong.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.