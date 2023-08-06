Booker T Breaks Down Tony Khan – Triple H Beef, Recalls WrestleMania Convo With Cody Rhodes

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the beef between Tony Khan and Triple H after Triple H called AEW a secondary promotion in the new Cody Rhodes: American Nightmare documentary on Peacock. You can check out some highlights below:

On the beef between Tony Khan and Triple H after Triple H called AEW a secondary promotion: “I don’t know. You know, I don’t even really know how to approach it or take it. It’s a comment. [laughs] You know what, secondary could could mean, I think, more than, you know, being in second. Secondary could be another company. Cody Rhodes grew up in the WWE, not TNA, not WCW, not AEW. That may be how I am; that’s how I’m approaching it… I’m saying is, one could have played himself by even commenting. Because there again, for me secondary is not a bad thing. It could be again, New Japan, AEW, TNA, WCW, it could be anything. Cody Rhodes grew up wanting to be the WWE champion, something his dad did not achieve. So that’s the way I’m looking at it.”

On his conversation with Cody Rhodes backstage at WrestleMania 38: “I think our conversation — you know, I hate talking about private conversations or anything, but I just give a little sneak peek inside. I just told him I’m glad he was back home. And and the rest of it, doesn’t need to be right put out there, but I just told him, ‘Man, I’m glad you’re back home.’ And you know, we might have talked about Shakespeare or something like that. [Laughs] But no man, I was just happy to see Cody back and to try to get a chance to fulfill that destiny. Something that I know he always longed for. Cody’s last angle in WWE was with me. And I always wished for bigger and better things for Cody Rhodes, just because I saw something in the kid. And I was proven right, dammit. I was proven right that Cody Rhodes is a star man. Cody right now, is looked upon as being one of the guys that are gonna go down in WWE history as one one of the greats. I really feel that way. I’m serious. And he set himself up, and he and he’s wrote his own ticket, you know what I mean? He’s riding his own ship. I appreciate that. So for me, yeah it was just one of those moments.”

