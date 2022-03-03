Booker T On Cesaro’s Decision To Leave WWE, Being Curious Why He Never Had World Title Run

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Cesaro’s decision to leave WWE, being curious why he never had a World title run with the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Cesaro’s decision to leave WWE: “Cesaro is one of my favorite people. Not was, is one of my favorite people. He’s a guy I could always talk to – I could always ask him to do something, and he would always do it. I do know this, as far as being in the WWE, this guy has always played his role, whatever the role it may be. ‘Give it to me and I’m going to get it done.’ I don’t remember hearing any complaints from Cesaro or about Cesaro. He was just a guy that came to work and put his hard hat on and went to work. I wish Cesaro would’ve got much further in WWE. I thought he was a guy that definitely could’ve played a much bigger role. I remember the crowd being totally on Cesaro’s side at one point to where you could tell they wanted him in that position as well. One thing I say about talent, the cream rises to the top. I think Cesaro is going to have a soft landing because he’s a guy that’s going to be highly sought now since he’s a free agent. Big ups to Cesaro for making a move that perhaps he felt like he needed to do. Sometimes, you’ve gotta walk away in order to really look at yourself in the mirror and say ‘I think I did the right thing by moving on’ and hopefully seeing a better future.’ You never know, but I just hope Cesaro has a soft landing no matter where he lands.”

On being curious why Cesaro never had a World title run with the company: “I do know that Cesaro, at one point in time, the rocket was on him. That’s the one thing I always wondered. What’s that one thing that pushes the guy over the top and the one guy just can’t seem to get there? What is that one thing? Me personally, I always wondered because I’ve always questioned myself. What was it about me that put me over the top to get to the next level? That’s a question I really can’t answer. I know Cesaro went out and put the work in, and I know he worked hard as well. When I see something like that, why didn’t Cesaro win the World title? Why didn’t he get put in a position where he was catered to a little bit better? I don’t know, but I think WWE lost a good one in Cesaro.”

