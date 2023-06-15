Booker T Says He Had Fun In TNA, Thought They Had ‘So Much Potential’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his time in TNA Wrestling, the potential he thought the promotion had with a loaded talent roster, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his time in TNA Wrestling: “I was having so much fun in TNA. Things of course kind of like went sideways, just because a couple of that wasn’t to my liking. Let’s just say that. not to bring up old dirt or anything like that, things kind of like just start going sideways from that point. But I tell you, man, I was happy.”

On the potential he thought the promotion had: “I thought that company had so much potential. I remember working in England and we had two nights back-to-back, and I had a chance to work Rhino. And it was the most electrifying night perhaps I’ve had inside the squared circle, perhaps ever. It was amazing. The crowd was maybe only 5,000 people, but it was an arena that only had like 5,000 people. And the fans were going right over Booker T [vs.] Rhyno. They did that bro, they did that for at least a good solid minute straight. We didn’t even touch each other. We just looked at each other and said, ‘Bro, just stay right there man. Just let them keep going.’ And the second night we went back, same adrenaline, same feel. And I was like, ‘Man, this company has such a hell of a chance at making it.’ I really thought TNA was on the verge of being what AEW is now.”

On the talent in TNA: “I feel the same way. TNA was definitely on the rise, and I thought that talent roster that they had, with that core of those young guys that had been those originals — really thought those guys really could be pushed to the next level. And if you know me, you know I’m willing to put some shine on on the next guys, you know what I mean? And that’s something I really want to have a chance to do. I mean, I got a chance to work AJ [Styles]. I got a chance to work on Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode. But none of it really had any real significance, or something you could sink your teeth into. Man, I remember that stuff was really, really good stuff I did there.”

On working with Samoa Joe at Victory Road: “That was some memorable, memorable stuff for me because I didn’t bleed for people. That was one of the only times that I bled in a match throughout my whole career. That was what may be the only time that I ever bled. The thing was, in that match, I was so wanting to get Samoa Joe over to that next level. I went in that match and Joe left me in the middle of that ring, man. Laid out, and it was his night. And I was so happy about it. It was one of the greatest nights of my life in TNA.”

