Booker T Weighs In On Jimmy Smith’s Commentator Stint With WWE

Speaking recently on his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T offered his opinion on the work Jimmy Smith has done as a commentator for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). The company announced a number of changes to the commentary personnel across all three brands last week, with Smith ending his term and Booker T added to the NXT roster of commentators. The wrestler had a number of positive things to say for his predecessor on the Raw side. You can read a few highlights and watch the full Hall Of Fame episode below.

On Smith’s transistion from MMA to WWE: “He really figured out almost how to play that role and not be seen a whole lot, you know what I’m saying? And that’s the way you’ve got to play that role because Twitter will eat you up in a heartbeat if you make too many mistakes in that position. I must say, he gravitated to that position very well being a guy that came from an MMA background, not a wrestling background.”

On Smith’s capacity to contextualize events for the fans: “That’s why I say for him to actually be able to pick it up and understand it, and put it into context where people aren’t looking at him like, ‘This guy shouldn’t be here,’ like Adnan Virk. Seriously, that right there is where I give that guy a whole lot of credit.”