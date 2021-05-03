Booker T Admits He Wasn’t A Fan Of Kenny Omega Winning Impact Title, Talks Potential Daniel Bryan Retirement

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Kenny Omega winning the Impact title, Daniel Bryan potentially retiring soon, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Kenny Omega winning the Impact title at Rebellion: “I don’t know what Impact is thinking right now. Maybe they’re thinking about the rub. It’s a cool moment for AEW, it’s not a cool moment for Impact Wrestling unless I own both companies and I was working the fans at the same time with both of my companies. For Rich Swann to go out and lose the title to Kenny Omega, it does absolutely nothing in my opinion [for Impact]. Bottom line, if the champion gets beat, which is supposed to be your franchise player, your number one guy, and he goes out and gets beat. I could be wrong, but for me, if it was my company, something like that wouldn’t have gone down. That’s just me.”

On Daniel Bryan potentially retiring in the near future: “I like the idea. Walk away from it when you know it’s time. Don’t stick around the game well past your time and just reaping that royal crowd approval. That right there, I think, leads to bad things happening – when you stick around too long. Daniel Bryan is around 40, so he’s at that number. I said I wanted to walk away at 40, and Daniel Bryan may be in that same place I was in back in the day. When I got to 40, I said, ‘Man, I’ve got a little bit left in the tank. I’m still gonna push it a little bit longer.’ So, I pushed it four more years. But definitely, I knew when it was time to walk away from that thing. No man leaves unscathed….sit back and enjoy the fruits of the labor. I don’t think he’s gonna have to worry about anything. He’s done a hell of a job, Hall of Fame career.”

