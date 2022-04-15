Booker T Reacts To WWE Splitting Up MVP and Bobby Lashley

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his reaction to WWE’s decision to split up MVP and Bobby Lashley, which happened on the RAW after Wrestlemania 38. MVP has now aligned with Omos, both heels, while Lashley is a babyface. Here are highlights:

On Lashley needing MVP: “It’s not for me to like it or not. I thought The Hurt Business did some really good work. With MVP at the helm throughout the pandemic, and definitely put a light on that group. I really believe MVP was the spark behind Bobby Lashley, I really do. I always thought perhaps Bobby needed that frontman to actually do that part of the work for him. Then he go out and be the clean-up man in the middle of that ring.”

On Bobby Lashley as a face: “As far as Bobby Lashley, I think I said it about a month ago, ‘it looks to me like they were building Bobby up to be something extraordinary.’ Bobby Lashley right now, of course, he can be looked at as the babyface. We were just talking about who’s going to be the guy to challenge Roman? I don’t know, I’m just saying, if I was a booker, I would perhaps see it that way. For Bobby to be that babyface, MVP can’t be there at the helm. He just can’t be there, he can’t be flanking Bobby if that’s what route we’re going.”

On MVP managing Omos: “Omos is definitely a person that may need a little help in that department as well. I think MVP is definitely the right man for that job right now, that he’s doing.”