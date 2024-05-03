Booker T Thinks Jaida Parker Will Be On The Main Roster Soon

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the potential of WWE NXT star Jaida Parker and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Becky Lynch winning the Women’s World Championship:“They know they can trust Becky Lynch, and she’s proven as far as championship quality goes. You’re not gonna find a better general in WWE or any other company — male or female — than Becky Lynch. And that’s just the truth. I didn’t realize that either. I didn’t realize how good Becky Lynch was also, until I saw her up close and personal in NXT. And I go, ‘Good God, man. This girl’s a general.’ You’re talking about somebody who doesn’t have any flaws. That’s Becky. You’re talking about someone who works so much bigger than she actually really is? That’s Becky.”

On the potential of NXT’s Jada Parker: “I think she’s gonna be a huge star. I watch her, her feel, it has a real feel to it. She’s somebody that I really think, after a very, very short time, they’re going to be calling her for the main roster. She’s going to grow boom, like that. So I’m looking forward to it, seriously.”

