wrestling / News
Booker T Thinks There Should Be A Midcard Title For Women in WWE
In an interview with Fox News, Booker T said that he thinks there should be a midcard title for the women in WWE. There are currently three titles for women on the main roster, including the RAW women’s title, the Smackdown women’s title and the WWE Women’s tag team titles. Here are highlights:
On NXT names that could get called up: “I’ll tell you, man, we got so many guys down there that’s just so freakin’ talented and they are looking to make a move. I try not to push these guys too fast, too soon. I always want to try to give them that moment to where they can grow a little bit. But I do look at someone like an Indi Hartwell and a Zoey Starks to be able to add to the women’s roster. I do look at the Gallus boys and that Pretty Deadly team to add to the tag-team division.”
On what he thinks should be considered with main roster call-ups: “I look at it from that perspective. I don’t look at it just from a single individual perspective. I look at what we can actually help the main roster look a bit stronger. And in NXT, the women, they are very strong and that tag-team division is very strong. And I think, in NXT, there’s more to be created.”
On a midcard title for the women: “We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies, almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship, just to give someone else a little biof a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal.”
More Trending Stories
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines
- Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned
- Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Weigh In On Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Debut