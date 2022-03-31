Booker T Weighs In On the Steiner Brothers Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the news that Rick and Scott Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The two will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022 tomorrow night. Here are highlights:

On the Steiners vs. Harlem Heat: “You’ve got to love it. I know it had to be pulling teeth, it seemed like it took forever to make this announcement, but The Steiner Brothers got the nod. There have been all kinds of rumors online as far as Scott Steiner having a little bit of trouble and whatnot. Rick Steiner saying, ‘we’ve got to do this, we’ve got to do this right now, we ain’t got time to be messing around.’ I am just paraphrasing, none of that was said like that. But I do want to say congratulations to Rock, and Scott Steiner. Two of the Harlem Heat’s ultimate rivals back in the day, we had such a good time working with those guys, so many great matches.”

On the Steiners taking advantage of the opportunity to say thank you: “Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, man those guys were two of the best as far as tag team wrestling goes. I am just happy to see those guys go in. Losing Scott Hall, definitely, I think gives a little bit of clarity to situations like this for someone like Scott. I would hope anyway. To know that we’re not going to be here forever, to have that one chance to say, ‘thank you,’ to the fans that were behind you the whole ride.”

On Scott Steiner: “Truly one of the best in the ring, and the fans treated Scott like he was one of the best in the ring. I would say, for instance in WCW, Scott I am sure wanted to be in that World Title picture a whole lot more. The thing is, did he get a fair shake as far as all that goes? Probably not. But a lot of guys didn’t get a fair shake as far as that goes. But as far as Scott Steiner and his stardom and his star, it shined very, very bright throughout his whole career.”