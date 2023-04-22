Booker T Shares His Theory On Why Jon Moxley Bleeds So Much

Jon Moxley has become rather infamous for his willingness to bleed in matches, and Booker T recently theorized why the AEW star might be doing it. Moxley has developed a reputation for his willingness to wear the crimson mask, and has garnered some criticism for it online. On an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast earlier this week, Booker suggested that Moxley might be trying to become the current era’s Terry Funk.

“Maybe Jon Moxley is trying to create something,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Maybe he’s trying to be that Terry Funk of this era. Maybe he wants to go down and leave that as his legacy… Maybe that’s not for you, but maybe a lot of people like it. Maybe that’s his niche.”

Bully Ray called out Moxley for bleeding so much in his recent matches, noting of Moxley’s match with Evil Uno in February, “Imagine if Jon Moxley had not bled one time in the past month, but he would have bled last night. It would have meant so much more.”