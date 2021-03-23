Booker T Would Love to See T-Bar Beat the Hell Out of Bow Wow (Video)

– During a recent edition of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Bow Wow potentially starting a wrestling career. Bow Wow and T-Bar have recently traded some verbal shots, and Bow Wow claimed the only way T-Bar would only ever get a match at WrestleMania was against him. Booker T said the following on Bow Wow:

“You know what man? I would love to see that [T-Bar vs. Bow Wow at WrestleMania], so T-Bar could beat the hell out of Bow Wow. Look man, I’m not gonna sit here and say — Bow Wow is definitely out of his lane. I’m not going to be the one to back up Bow Wow. Look man, Retribution gave me a pass. I don’t know if you remember that or not. I’m an honorary member as far as Retribution goes. I was, man! So, I would love to see Bow Wow at WrestleMania in the middle of the ring, in a real joust with T-Bar, and T-Bar will beat the hell out of Bow Wow, and that will be great.”