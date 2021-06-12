Botched!: AEW Dives Gone Wrong, Busted Sheamus, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild few weeks in the wrestling business as usual. Tons of crazy things happening all over the place. We’re here to have a little fun with the mistakes today, which I feel is better than getting all mad & angry about them like I see people do on the Twitter these days. Why everybody so mad? Have some fun with me.

1. Not the best start to a TNT Championship Match of all time

Lance Archer got his big title match with Miro at Double or Nothing. To be honest, Lance doesn’t exactly have the best big match record in AEW. He knew he was going to have to hit something big to start things off. A suicide dive was certainly an idea.

Don’t get me wrong, big people doing dives is impressive, but it takes away from the smaller people doing dives. Especially when they end like that one did.

2. Sheamus gets busted

What is it with Sheamus & Humberto Carrillo? Seems like something always goes wrong when those two get in the ring. This time, it was Sheamus getting his nose busted.

This was just like the Adam Page/Joey Janela bloodletting, complete with a stiff clothesline after.

3. Scary moment for Red Velvet

We’ve seen some scary dives while we’ve been doing this column. This Red Velvet dive from Dynamite might have been the scariest.

Yiiiiiiiiiiikes. Apparently she’s ok, and she was able to finish the match well enough, but that was about one centimeter from tragic.

4. Maybe this was on purpose

I feel like Liv Morgan wasn’t in a good mood last week and that’s why she threw her jacket on the cameraman.

Understandable since she’s the final Riott Squad member left now.

5. Overshot just a little bit

We go to the indies, where people are still doing indy things like this.

Marcus Everett crashes and burns spectacularly pic.twitter.com/94dx3OOQJy — 𝘙𝘶𝘧𝘶𝘴 (@TheRealRufusPW) June 6, 2021

Fortunately he was uninjured, but unfortunately that probably means he’ll try it again. I might wanna quit while I’m still ahead, but maybe that’s just me.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!