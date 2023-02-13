wrestling / News

Brackets and First Round Matches Announced For New Japan Cup

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Cup Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first round matches for this year’s New Japan Cup, as well as the full bracket. The opening matches include:

* SANADA vs. Taichi
* Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo
* Ren Narita vs. EVIL
* Toru Yano vs. Mark Davis
* Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare
* David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi

First round BYEs include:
* KENTA
* Chase Owens
* Jeff Cobb
* Will Ospreay
* Hirooki Goto
* Tama Tonga
* Great-O-Khan
* Zack Sabre Jr

