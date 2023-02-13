Brackets and First Round Matches Announced For New Japan Cup

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first round matches for this year’s New Japan Cup, as well as the full bracket. The opening matches include:

* SANADA vs. Taichi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo

* Ren Narita vs. EVIL

* Toru Yano vs. Mark Davis

* Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare

* David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi

First round BYEs include:

* KENTA

* Chase Owens

* Jeff Cobb

* Will Ospreay

* Hirooki Goto

* Tama Tonga

* Great-O-Khan

* Zack Sabre Jr