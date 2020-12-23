wrestling / News
Brackets Revealed For Super X-Cup at Impact Genesis
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
The Super X-Cup returns at Impact Genesis, and the brackets were revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During Tuesday night’s “Best Of 2020” episode, it was announced that the following first-round matches are set:
* Austin vs. Suicide
* Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
* Crazzy Steve vs. Jake Lamarr
* Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro
Genesis takes place on January 9th live on PPV.
BREAKING: The full brackets for the 2021 Super X-Cup at #Genesis have been revealed! pic.twitter.com/PwCwMvIJjG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
