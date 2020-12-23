Brackets Revealed For Super X-Cup at Impact Genesis

The Super X-Cup returns at Impact Genesis, and the brackets were revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During Tuesday night’s “Best Of 2020” episode, it was announced that the following first-round matches are set:

* Austin vs. Suicide

* Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

* Crazzy Steve vs. Jake Lamarr

* Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro

Genesis takes place on January 9th live on PPV.