Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee Rumored To Be Done With Impact Wrestling, Kimber Lee Denies Report

PWInsider reports that both Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee are done with Impact Wrestling, with their last appearance happening on the December 31, 2021 episode. Lauren and Lee, playing the Undead Bridesmaids, were ‘incinerated’ by Su Yung who then ‘fed their souls’ to her unborn baby.

However, Lee took to Twitter to deny the reports. She said that she is still signed with Impact.