Various News: Brandi Rhodes Catches MJF Dancing, Lince Dorado On Smackdown Move, Fenix Comments On AAA Match With Kenny Omega

– Brandi Rhodes posted a video to Twitter showing her catching MJF in the middle of dancing. It seems even being Cody’s best friend doesn’t get you any privacy these days.

– Lince Dorado, along with the rest of the Lucha House Party, were moved to Smackdown as part of yesterday’s WWE Draft. Dorado wrote the following about the move on Twitter:

– AAA has posted a new video with comments from Fenix on his match with Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII on October 19.