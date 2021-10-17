wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Reportedly Met With Impact Official Last Night
October 17, 2021 | Posted by
Rumors of Braun Strowman potentially signing with Impact have gotten a boost with a report that he met with a top official last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amore at the hotel bar at Motor City Comic Con in Detroit on Saturday evening. The site reports that Scherr arrived to meet D’Amore, who was waiting for him, and the two were sitting together for “a long time.”
Strowman has been reportedly in talks with Impact and the site notes that Impact has been “working on several surprises” for Saturday’s Bound for Glory PPV. No confirmation at this point if Scherr is one of those surprises.
