WWE News: Bray Wyatt Bringing New Friend to Firefly Fun House Next Week, Alexa Bliss Makes Up With Nikki Cross

– Bray Wyatt will be bringing a new friend into the Firefly Fun House next week, as he revealed during tonight’s Smackdown. Wyatt appeared in a segment on tonight’s show in which he said he lost is favorite toy (the Universal Championship) at Payback, but will cheer everyone up with his new friend next week:

– In potentially-related news, Alexa Bliss apologized to Nikki Cross for their argument last week in which she smashed Cross’ mug. As she did though, Ramblin’ Rabbit was in the background watching: