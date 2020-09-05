wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Bringing New Friend to Firefly Fun House Next Week, Alexa Bliss Makes Up With Nikki Cross
September 5, 2020
– Bray Wyatt will be bringing a new friend into the Firefly Fun House next week, as he revealed during tonight’s Smackdown. Wyatt appeared in a segment on tonight’s show in which he said he lost is favorite toy (the Universal Championship) at Payback, but will cheer everyone up with his new friend next week:
See you next week, Fireflies! 👋👋👋#SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/cfdDPkl43F
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
– In potentially-related news, Alexa Bliss apologized to Nikki Cross for their argument last week in which she smashed Cross’ mug. As she did though, Ramblin’ Rabbit was in the background watching:
