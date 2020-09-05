wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Bringing New Friend to Firefly Fun House Next Week, Alexa Bliss Makes Up With Nikki Cross

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House Smackdown

– Bray Wyatt will be bringing a new friend into the Firefly Fun House next week, as he revealed during tonight’s Smackdown. Wyatt appeared in a segment on tonight’s show in which he said he lost is favorite toy (the Universal Championship) at Payback, but will cheer everyone up with his new friend next week:

– In potentially-related news, Alexa Bliss apologized to Nikki Cross for their argument last week in which she smashed Cross’ mug. As she did though, Ramblin’ Rabbit was in the background watching:

Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

