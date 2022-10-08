Bray Wyatt’s Theme Song Returns To Spotify Ahead of Extreme Rules

While this may not mean anything, it won’t help the rumors surrounding tonight’s show. WrestleVotes reports that Bray Wyatt’s theme song ‘Let Me In’ by Code Orange has returned to Spotify ahead of Extreme Rules tonight. The song was initially pulled from the service after Wyatt was released from the company. It also has new cover art.

Wyatt is heavily rumored for tonight’s show as the reveal of the ‘White Rabbit’ clues and QR codes that have been on TV.