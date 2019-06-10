Bray Wyatt Visits Horror Legend Tom Savini’s Studio

– Bray Wyatt stopped by the one and only Tom Savini’s studio on Sunday for a little chat. Savini, the man behind the effects work on Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead and many other horror classics, posted a pic of himself and Wyatt in his studio.

Savini did Wyatt’s mask for the latest iteration of his gimmick, which is the look for his “Fiend” persona. The post doesn’t say if this was just a friendly stop-by or for something related to Wyatt’s character.