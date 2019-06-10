wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Visits Horror Legend Tom Savini’s Studio
June 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt stopped by the one and only Tom Savini’s studio on Sunday for a little chat. Savini, the man behind the effects work on Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead and many other horror classics, posted a pic of himself and Wyatt in his studio.
Savini did Wyatt’s mask for the latest iteration of his gimmick, which is the look for his “Fiend” persona. The post doesn’t say if this was just a friendly stop-by or for something related to Wyatt’s character.
Had a wonderful surprise this morning. @WWE @WWEBrayWyatt stopped by the studio today…. pic.twitter.com/aPbyuxIofE
— Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) June 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Taya Valkyrie Tweets About Fan Insulting Her Personally and Spitting on Her, Video Surfaces
- Summer Rae Comments On The TMZ Leak That Ended Her Storyline With Rusev
- Becky Lynch References Edge’s History With Lita While Taking Shots At Beth Phoenix
- Jon Moxley Says It Was Bad Idea To Have Triple H ‘Buy The Indies,’ Says Vince McMahon Would Take Him Back Tomorrow Despite Negative Comments
- Backstage Update on WWE Workers Hating Booking for Super ShowDown, Battle Royal Was ‘Thrown Together’