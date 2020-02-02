wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down The WWE Corporate Crisis, NXT Japan’s Latest Roadblock, & Much More

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Vince McMahon’s Vince McMahon WWE Vince McMahon’s WWE

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 87. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook break down the WWE management woes, the latest roadblocks for NXT Japan (DDT/NOAH), hit more news & notes and then talk TNA There’s No Place Like Home. Finally, Larry reviews NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo. The show is approximately 142-minutes long.

* Intro
* Corporate WWE/Management Woes: 3:35
* NXT Japan Road Blocks/DDT & NOAH: 34:45
* News Roundup (Beyond Wrestling to TV?, Harper Potentially to AEW, NJPW Back to US TV?, More): 48:45
* TNA There’s No Place Like Home Wish List: 1:05:35
* TNA Stars That Would Have Been Better Off Never Leaving For WWE: 1:41:55
* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Reviews: 1:57:11

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Noah, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, TNA. DDT, WWE, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading